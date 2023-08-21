FROM WASHINGTON STATE PATROL:
Starting tonight at 12:00 a.m., maintenance crews will begin the process of moving the closure points of I-90. The west closure point will move from Sprague, at MP 245, to the Tyler/SR 904 interchange at MP 257. The east closure point will move from the US 2 interchange, at MP 277, to the Four Lakes/SR 904 interchange at MP 270.
DETOUR ROUTE: By moving the closure points, all east- and westbound I-90 traffic will use State Route 904 through the town of Cheney. Previously State Route 904 had been closed at the Tyler/I-90 interchange toward Cheney due to fire activity, but will now reopen the same time as the I-90 closure points. All previous detours utilizing US 2 and other routes will be removed.
Commercial vehicles with oversized load permits for I-90 only are not allowed on detour routes;
MORE DETAILS: At this time there is no ETA to reopen I-90. Several WSDOT tree falling teams from around the region will travel to assist in the removal of hazardous trees on Monday, August 21, in an effort to safely reopen I-90. I-90 has been closed since Friday, August 18, due to the Gray Fire burning in the area.
SR 902 still remains CLOSED in both directions for the entire length of the roadway.