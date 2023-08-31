SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire that started in an attic of the house in Spokane Valley.
The fire was called in at 3:11 p.m., crews responded to the fire and as they arrived they upgraded the fire to bring more units on to help.
Before the fire broke out, the owners of the house were doing renovations.
Everyone in the house was able to evacuate while fire crews forced entry into the home through the garage.
They were able to extinguish part of the fire in the garage and were able to work their way up and efficiently get the flames under control.
Vera was on scene and was able to shut the power off while crews fought the fire.
Despite the rain, fire is a big concerns with the dry conditions in the area.
The fire remains under investigation at this time, more information will be provided as we learn more.