MALDEN, Wash. - A lot is still up in the air for the towns of Malden and Pine City. We knew rebuilding wasn't going to happen overnight and there are still more questions than answers but for right now, officials and the towns are just taking it one step at a time.
"None of use have had to face this before," Malden resident Nellie Flatt said. "I've lived 81 years and this is the first time I'm going to have to start over. But I'll do it."
Flatt is up for the challenge of rebuilding her home and the town of Malden after the devastating fire on Labor Day and she's not the only one.
"Many wonderful angels are out there offering their help and assistance," Flatt's daughter Janell said. "Not just monetary, but actually hands on. People are willing to just help, help, help, help... we just have to be able to get that first step forward and get our committees put together."
To say there's a mountain of challenges facing the residents of Malden is a drastic understatement, but Wednesday's meeting in the makeshift town square aimed to begin climbing that steep road to recovery by recruiting members of The Long Term Recovery Team, which will be made up of Malden residents who will hear and address the needs and concerns of their neighbors during the rebuilding process.
One of the biggest concerns brought up during Wednesday's meeting was hazardous waste.
Many of the homes in Malden were nearly a century old and it's safe to say hazards like asbestos and vermiculite await anyone who disturbs the rubble without proper precautions. So officials are recommending residents work with them and/or their insurance company to get their property tested prior to beginning cleanup. With rain and snow on the horizon in the weeks and months ahead, it's a race against time to get the hazardous materials cleaned up before they are carried away into streams and area water sources.
While navigating hazards is obviously important, there are also the immediate needs of those who have lost everything.
Donations have been pouring in, so much so that a church in Rosalia is overflowing with clothes and other donated items, which is why officials are stressing the importance of making monetary donations.
Through a fund created by United Way of Whitman County, in partnership with KHQ, so far, around $175,000 has been raised. All of the money goes to the Long Term Recovery Team, again, made up of Malden residents, who will then determine how to best spend the money in the rebuilding process. If a resident wants to voice their opinion on how the money is ultimately dispersed and spent, they are encouraged to attend town meetings on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. and express their opinions. They can also sign up to be on the Long Term Recovery Team at those meetings.
Other organizations, like No-Li Brewing, are continuing to raise money for the victims of the fire. If you'd like to donate through United Way of Whitman County, CLICK HERE or text "Wildfire" to 20222 and automatically make a $10 donation.
The topic of looters was also brought up on Wednesday by a woman who claimed to have chased away someone she didn't know from her son's property. Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said his department had received very few reports of thefts from the town since the fire, but encouraged anyone who saw criminal activity to call the Sheriff's Office.
The race to recovery might still be in the first mile in Malden, but it's a marathon Nellie Flatt is confident she and her neighbors will finish if they just work together.
"Cooperating with each other. Realizing that we're all in the same boat and we've got no place to go but up," Flatt said when I asked about the biggest challenge to getting back to normal. "Backing off and realizing you have your life and that's the most important thing. The whole town's gonna come up and be better than ever."
