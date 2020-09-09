“They were just supposed to be there one night”: Family lost child in Cold Spring Fire, according to loved ones

KHQ spoke with the family of Jake and Jamie Hyland, who were trapped by the Cold Springs Fire sometime on Monday while visiting property they’d just inherited in Okanogan.
According to the Hyland’s loved ones, the married couple, and their 2-year-old son, were planning to spend the weekend camping.
The Cold Spring Fire broke out on Monday, and driven by high winds it exploded in size. Loved ones tell us that the Hylands suddenly went radio silent. Family members began frantically calling emergency services in the area, but the phone lines and internet were down everywhere.
The Facebook Group “Okanogan Highlands Fire Watch” helped publicize the family’s disappearance and the Sheriff’s office began searching for them with a volunteer team. According to loved ones, the Hyland’s truck was found on Tuesday, burned out near the Columbia River in Okanogan County, but the family was not in it. On Wednesday, the family was found on the banks of the Columbia River.
Loved ones tell us Jake and Jamie Hyland were alive but had serious burns across at least 50% of their bodies. Their child did not survive, according to family members of the Hylands.
