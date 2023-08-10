SPOKANE, Wash. — Tukwila police, working with the Spokane Police Department, have arrested a 53-year-old woman for allegedly starting three fires in the Sunset Highway/Hills area of Spokane.
On August 3, a large fire was started on the Sunset Hill near Rustle Road and Sunset Boulevard.
This fire threatened many homes and firefighters issued a level 3 evacuation for most of the day. The next morning, crews were able to gain control of the fire and downgrade the evacuation.
Detectives were able to track the arson suspect from Spokane to Tukwila where Tukwila Police, with help from SPD, arrested her.
53-year-old Vicki Smith, who was a convicted felon, was booked into King County Jail where she awaits extradition to Spokane. She has been charged with three counts of first degree arson.
The investigation into Smith also revealed that she is may be responsible for the graffiti threats to "burn Spokane" that were written on numerous pillars and structures in the downtown area.
Additional charges are pending at this time.