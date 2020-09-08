WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - United Way has created a survey to assess needs and coordinate resources after several wildfires broke out in Whitman County.
According to the survey page, information gathered will be used to help coordinate local resources to get them to people and families who need it most.
Those who are interested in taking the survey can do so HERE.
People who would like to make a financial donation are also encouraged to do so HERE.
"The scale of this disaster really can't be expressed with words. The fire will be extinguished but a community has been changed for a lifetime," Sheriff Brett Myers is quoted as saying.
Anyone affected or displaced by the fires is urged to contact the American Red Cross for assistance with food, lodging and other necessities. They can be reached at (509)670-5331.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.