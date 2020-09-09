UPDATE: SEPT. 9 AT 5:30 P.M.
The Christensen Road Fire is 50 percent contained after burning 80 acres.
According to Spokane County Fire District 10, multiple buildings were lost and damaged but crews were able to save 20 structures.
Spokane County Fire District 10 said crews will remain on scene the rest of the week and evacuation orders will be lifted on Thursday.
UPDATE: SEPT. 7 AT 5:22 P.M.
The Christensen Road Fire has burned 20 to 50 acres northwest of Fairchild Air Force Base.
25 different resources are on scene working to contain the fire.
Firefighters say a couple of structures have been lost. Firefighters think they are outbuildings but they are still assessing the damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash - A brush fire has started along Highway 2 and Christensen Road.
The fire started Monday afternoon in a wooded area. KHQ crews saw a several trees go up in flames.
The fire is moving steadily towards Highway 2.
Several homes are close to the flames.
Crews in fire trucks have driven by in the area telling people on a loudspeaker to evacuate.
Smoke is traveling acrosss US2 just west of Sooth Christensen Road pic.twitter.com/pYUKM8isgv— Katherine Barner (@KatsCadenza) September 7, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.