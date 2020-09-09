Find previous coverage of the Cold Springs Fire here.
UPDATE: SEPT. 9 AT 8 A.M.
The Cold Springs Fire is now burning 172,000 acres and is 10% contained, according to officials Thursday morning.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the death of a one-year-old and the serious injury of two people who were found yesterday. Multiple structures have been lost due to the fire and Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations remain in place.
The Okanogan County Fairgrounds are open for livestock and has areas for RVs. The Red Cross is coordinating shelter for people who have been evacuated. Contact them at (509) 670-5331.
UPDATE: SEPT. 9 AT 8:40 P.M.
The Cold Springs Fire acreage is still at 163,000 acres and has not grown since the last update Wednesday morning. The fire is 10 percent contained.
According to Incident Commander Dean Kiefer, fire crews focused on structure protection of homes and will continue through the night.
Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations still remain in place.
The Okanogan County Fairground is open for livestock and has an area for RV campers.
The Red Cross is coordinating shelter for those who are evacuated. Their number is 509-670-5331
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SEPT. 9 AT 2:40 P.M.
Firefighters worked overnight on the Cold Springs Fire, focusing on structure protection and working on containment lines. According to officials, additional people arrived overnight and will assist today. Aircraft will also be over the fire again today. Officials said aircraft assistance was effective yesterday.
Officials said multiple structures have been lost and level 2 and 3 evacuations remain in place. For current orders, click here.
The Cold Springs Fire is estimated to be burning 163,000 acres and is 0% contained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.