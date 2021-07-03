UPDATE: July 3, 8:50 P.M.
Stevens County Fire District #1 said in a post on Facebook that as of 8:30 p.m., the fire is "under control".
"We won't use containment at this point but the fire is holding," the post said. "Some spotting still taking place. We can say it is looking really good at this point. We will focus on 'under control' which is more of what most of you are looking for."
All evacuations have been lifted for homes in the area of the brushfire burning near Highway 291 between Tum Tum and Suncrest, according to the Stevens County Sheriff Office.
There are still firefighting operations happening in the area and roads are still restricted to homeowners only.
Stevens County Fire District #1 said as of 8:30 p.m., air resources have been released and a strike team will be in place overnight.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by DNR.
UPDATE: JULY 3 at 7:15 P.M.
Stevens County Emergency Management says that Lakeside Middle School (6169 WA-291, Nine Mile Falls, WA) is being used as an evacuation center for evacuees.
They also say that fire crews are making good progress on the fire.
UPDATE: JULY 3 at 7:10 P.M.
The Washington Department of Natural Resources incident dashboard now shows the fire to be 40 acres. It isn't clear if it has shrunk in size from earlier, or if the earlier report of 45 acres labeled it larger than it is.
UPDATE: JULY 3 AT 5:57 P.M.
Stevens County fire is reporting the Corkscrew Fire has grown to around 45-acres.
They said around 45 houses have been evacuated.
SCFD asks that anyone piloting a drone in the area to please ground them. They are interfering with their planes.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - A wind-driven fire in the area of Pine Hill and SR-291 is prompting evacuation orders.
If you live in the area, you need to evacuate now.
The fire is reportedly burning in 15 acres currently.
This is a developing story.