UPDATE: JULY 13 AT 12:00 P.M.
In under 24 hours, the fires near Nespelem have exploded into a 10,000-acre, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
The fire was first reported Monday night around 9:00 p.m.
A total of 14 structures were lost including seven homes.
DNR said the cause of the fire is undetermined but the National Weather Service said the area saw a large lightning storm Monday night.
Evacuations remain in place.
Level 3 evacuations remain in place for residents at Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road, Town of Nespelem and Colville Indian Agency.
Level 2 evacuations for residents along Joe Moses Road and Level 1 evacuation for residents at Buffalo Lake and McGinnis Lake.
The Evacuation Center is located at the Lake Roosevelt High School Gymnasium, Coulee Dam, WA. Residences of the Colville Tribal Convalescence Center were evacuated to the Coulee House, Coulee Dam, WA.
According to volunteers helping at the fires in Nespelem, a nonprofit out of Coeur d’Alene, MANA, is offering free disaster supplies to anyone who needs them.
The Okanogan Highlands Fire Watch moderator, Daniel Pratt, said the group will be at Jess Ford in Grand Coulee on Wednesday afternoon. They’ll have water, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, combs, socks, shirts and feminine hygiene products.
If you have questions, call 509-633-0110.
UPDATE: JULY 13 AT 3:30 A.M.
As of midnight, there are two fires burning near Nespelem and one fire in the Inchelium District. All the fires were caused by lightning, according to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources.
CURRENT EVACUATIONS:
- Level 3: Residents at Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road, town of Nespelem and Colville Indian Agency.
- Evacuation center is located at the Nespelem Community Center (509) 634-2379 on Schoolhouse Loop Road near the Colville Indian Agency.
- Level 2: Residents along Joe Moses Road
ROAD CLOSURES:
- Highway 155 at the Colville Indian Agency to Jackson Gas Station in Nespelem. Traffic is being routed to Schoolhouse Loop Road.
- Cache Creek Road at Nespelem is closed to highway 21 near Keller.
- Cache Creek Cutoff Road is closed at the Colville Indian Agency. All traffic is being rerouted onto Peter Dan Road north of Elmer City to highway 21 near Keller.
- Intersection at Buffalo Lake Road and Joe Moses Road.
UPDATE: JULY 12 AT 11:30 P.M.
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, both directions of Highway 155 are closed from milepost 41 (four miles south of Nespelem) to milepost 80 (Omak) due to fire activity. The road has now been opened.
Traffic is currently being detoured to Columbia River road.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA- Multiple fires burning in Okanogan County are forcing level three evacuations throughout the area.
Officials say that three fires are burning near Nespelem, Buffalo Lake, Agency and Cash Creek.
Level Three evacuations, meaning get out immediately, have been issued for Nespelem and the surrounding areas.
State Route 155 is currently open, and shelter for evacuees is being set up in Coulee Dam.
This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.