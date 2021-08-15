UPDATE:
Late Sunday night, fire officials listed the fire as 3,500 acres in size.
Additional Level 3 evacuations were put in place for Sanctuary Road to Bald Mountain South, to Scotts Valley.
All of Rail Canyon Road has been shut down according to officials.
UPDATE:
Another update shared by Stevens County Emergency Management says that the fire has grown to 2,000 acres in size, and structures have been lost.
Level 3 evacuations have been expanded to include all of Rail Canyon Road. Level 1 evacuations are in place from Highway 231 to Scott's Valley.
UPDATE:
The Ford Corkscrew Fire is now burning 1,200 acres. An incident management team has been requested for the fire.
Level 3 evacuations are in place for from Happy Hills Road to Rail Canyon Road. Level 2 evacuations were upped for Ford to Kurt's Corner to the north end of Reservation road.
A shelter is set up at Wellpinit High School and the Red Cross has requested a shelter at Springdale High School.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The evacuation area for the fire, named the Ford Corkscrew Fire, has been extended to the Happy Hill Road area for the fast moving brush fire. The area is bordered by Corkscrew Canyon to Happy Hills Road and SR231 according to the Stevens County Fire District.
FORD, Wash. - Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations have been issued for the area north of 5821 HWY 231 to Ford.
At 1:45 pm units arrived on scene of a 5 acre fire burning along Highway 231.
A request was made around 2:00 pm pm to close Highway Highway 231.
Two Fire bosses and Two Scooper aircraft have been ordered.
Multiple units are responding and boaters are being warned as crews may use both Loon Lake and Long Lake to get water.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.