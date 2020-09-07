UPDATE Sept. 7 8:40 PM:
According to Spokane County Emergency Management, level two evacuations have been issued residents near the fire northeast of Northern Quest Casino.
The effected area is between Hayford Road on the west, Spotted Road and Indian Bluff Roads on the east, Newkirk Road on the north, and Trails and Deno Roads on the South.
Residents are being told to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash - Fire crews are battling a fast-moving brush fire near Flint and Trails road, Northeast of Northern Quest Casino.
Crews from Fire District 10 and Spokane Valley were working to get the fire under control, but strong winds were making that difficult.
The fire is burning in brush and timber, with some trees igniting in flames.
Its not clear how the fire started or how many acres have burned.
