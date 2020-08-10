UPDATE: Lower Coyote Creek Fire now 4,500 acres near Nespelem

UPDATE Aug. 10, 2020:
The Coyote Creek Fire near Nespelem is estimated to be 4,500 acres.
According to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, there are ground crews and aerial crews actively battling the fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE Aug. 9, 2020:
Okanogan County, Wash. -- Fire fighters are working to get the upper hand on the Lower Coyote Creek Fire. It’s burning a few miles southwest of Nespelem, just a few miles from the Greenhouse Fire that broke out August 1st. The Greenhouse Fire is now fully contained.
The duty officer for the Mt. Tolman Fire Center told KHQ the Lower Coyote Creek Fire is already about 1,000 acres. Crews have closed Columbia River Road from Nespelem to Omak. There is one structure under a level three evacuation at this time.
It’s unclear if any structures have been damaged by the flames.
The cause is still under investigation. Crews will continue to fight through the night. There is no word just yet on containment.
The Greenhouse Fire burned more than 5,100 acres before containment.
