UPDATE: SEPT. 10 AT 12 P.M.
The Whitney Road Fire located in Lincoln County, near Davenport, is now burning 122,000 acres. As of Thursday, the fire is 20% contained and 50% lined.
Evacuations are still in place. Click here to learn more.
UPDATE: SEPT. 9 AT 5:30 P.M.
The Whitney Road Fire Incident Management Team said the Whitney Road Fire was caused by a power line.
The fire is now five percent contained and burning 100,000 acres.
Evacuations are still in place. Areas in evacuation levels are being notified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
UPDATE: SEPT. 9 AT 11 A.M.
UPDATED LEVEL 1 EVACUATIONS:
- Apache Pass, Bergau Road
- Lamp Road, Hanes, Coffee Pot and Huddle Corner
LEVEL 1 EVACUATIONS:
- Schuster and Blentz Road Area
- Hawk Creek Road
LEVEL 2 EVACUATIONS:
- Hawk Creek Ranch Estates
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS:
- Hawk Creek Ranch Road
- North of Coffee Pot Road and West of Highline Road
- Schmierer and Zagelow
- South Telford Road South of Telford Rest area
- Current Road Closures in Place
- Davenport: Hawk Creek Road, Cottonwood Creek Road, Gunning Road, South Telford Road, Whitaker Lake Road, Seven Springs Dairy Road
- Wilbur: Swanson Lake from Watson-Grant, Schuster from Blenz to Swanson, School House to Swanson, North Telford
Officials said people living in these areas will only be allowed in and out to take care of pets or check on property. Residents are encouraged to check in with firefighters or law enforcement before entering to make sure it's safe and so they're aware people are in the area.
If you are not a resident of the area, officials say to stay away.
UPDATE: SEPT. 8 AT 7:25 P.M.
The Whitney Road Fire burning near Davenport has now grown to 100,000 acres in size.
The Department of Natural Resources announced the new total on Tuesday, September 8.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Whitney Road Fire has now grown to at least 70,000 acres in size.
Crews remain at the scene on Tuesday, September 8, along with two fire bosses and a type one helicopter.
Crews are taking stock of conditions along the fire line, but said they are making much better progress Tuesday.
According to the Davenport School District, the plan is for school to resume on Wednesday, September 9.
