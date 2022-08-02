Weather Alert

...WARM DRY AND BREEZY THROUGH WEDNESDAY... .Breezy winds and low humidity levels will be in place for the next several days with afternoon and early evening being the most impactful periods. Temperatures will not be as hot, but still reaching the 90s each afternoon. Gusty winds will expand back northward on Wednesday into our northern districts. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON CASCADES, WATERVILLE PLATEAU, COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA, PALOUSE, AND SNAKE RIVER... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 6 to 13 percent in the valleys and 13 to 19 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&