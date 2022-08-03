KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Vantage Highway Fire burning in Kittitas County is burning more than 26,000 and is 25% contained.
Last Updated: Aug. 3 at 10 p.m.
The Vantage Highway Fire is now 18 percent contained, according to an update from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
The update reports that one structure and three outbuildings have been lost to the fire.
Last Updated: Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.
The Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County has now burned 10,500 acres, according to the latest update by officials.
Last Updated: Aug. 2 at 6:15 p.m.
The Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County has now burned 8,000 acres, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. So far, the fire has not jumped the Columbia River and I-90 is open in both directions at this time.
Right now, the town of Vantage is under a Level 2 evacuation notice, which means be ready to leave.
Power in the Vantage-area will be restored as soon as it's safe to do so.
If you live in the area, you're asked to stay alert to changing conditions. If you're traveling through the area, give crews as much space as possible to work.
Last Updated: August 2 at 6 p.m.
The Kittitas County Sheriff Office has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice, which means "go," for Lakeview Drive, Columbia Avenue and Brown Street in Vantage.
The notice says if you're impacted, head to the gas station immediately.
The fire is burning on both sides of Vantage Highway near I-90 and has reached around an estimated 5,000 acres.
Last Updated: Aug. 1 at 9:30 p.m.
State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of firefighters who are working to contain the Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County.
Right now, the fire is burning 5,000 acres and is growing, with 40 homes, windmill towers and infrastructures threatened. Level 2 evacuations are in place.
The mobilization plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.