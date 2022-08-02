KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The evacuation order for the areas listed below has been downgraded to a level 2 ("Be prepared to leave") notice. 

Residents on those streets may return home but should be ready to evacuate again. 

Power was being interupted as part of the efford to halt the fire. No word on which homes are affected. 

Last Updated: August 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Kittitas County Sheriff Office (KCSO) has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice ("GO!") for Lakeview Drive, Columbia Avenue, and Brown Street in Vantage due to a wildfire which began earlier in the day on Monday.

In the notice, they advice those affected to evacuate to the gas station without delay due to immediate threat to safety from the fire.

The fire is burning on both sides of Vantage Highway near I-90 and has reached around an estimated 5,000 acres so far. 

Go now! Vantage fire

Last updated: Aug. 1 at 9:30 p.m.

Vantage Highway Fire burning 5,000 acres in Kittitas County

State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of firefighters who are working to contain the Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County.

Right now, the fire is burning 5,000 acres and is growing, with 40 homes, windmill towers and infrastructures threatened. Level 2 evacuations are in place.

The mobilization plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

I'm formally leaving my position at KHQ because I am not able to sustain a reasonable quality of living with my current salary. 
 
This is a one-month notice. My last day will be on August 31. 
 
I am one year and four months into my 2.5-year contract. My contract buyout is $5,000. I cannot realistically afford that amount on a $2,000/month salary. I live paycheck to paycheck. 
 
I'm willing to negotiate a fair payment. I can pay $1,200, just over the full amount of a 2-week paycheck. 
 
I have been an asset for KHQ's newsroom since I started and have helped the operation get through a time of understaffing and leadership transitions. I'm grateful for the experience but feel I've done more than enough to warrant some leniency. 
 
I'm giving advanced notice of my leaving because I want to see this newsroom suceed. It is just not justifiable for me to work here anymore. 

Tags