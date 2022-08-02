KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The evacuation order for the areas listed below has been downgraded to a level 2 ("Be prepared to leave") notice.
Residents on those streets may return home but should be ready to evacuate again.
Power was being interrupted as part of the effort to halt the fire. No word on which homes are affected.
Last Updated: August 2 at 8:30 a.m.
Kittitas County Sheriff Office (KCSO) has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice ("GO!") for Lakeview Drive, Columbia Avenue, and Brown Street in Vantage due to a wildfire which began earlier in the day on Monday.
In the notice, they advice those affected to evacuate to the gas station without delay due to immediate threat to safety from the fire.
The fire is burning on both sides of Vantage Highway near I-90 and has reached around an estimated 5,000 acres so far.
Last updated: Aug. 1 at 9:30 p.m.
State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of firefighters who are working to contain the Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County.
Right now, the fire is burning 5,000 acres and is growing, with 40 homes, windmill towers and infrastructures threatened. Level 2 evacuations are in place.
The mobilization plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.