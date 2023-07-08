GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol District 6 was called to a vehicle fire that quickly started a brush fire on eastbound I-90 near milepost 140 by Scenic View.
A vehicle was reported to be traveling eastbound on I-90 approaching MP 140 when the engine bay caught on fire.
The driver, a 32 year-old man, pulled over to the shoulder of the road.
As the vehicle was parked and turned off, the fire spread along the shoulder and caught the hillside on fire.
Eastbound traffic on I-90 near this fire was closed and westbound traffic was urged to use caution due to the poor visibility.
The fire is now under control and there were no injuries. The roads are fully open and there is clear visibility.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.