While 2020 has been a year of firsts, Washington state is quickly headed toward some familiar territory -- wildfire season.
As the Washington State Department of Health reports, those wildfires mean smoke and smoke can bring the potential for a number of symptoms. Some, like eye, nose and throat irritation, can be annoying. While others, like wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath, can be much more serious.
Children, pregnant women and people older than 65 can be especially vulnerable to the smoke. In addition, people with heart or lung conditions like asthma or COVID-19 can bring more breathing issues.
According to the Department of Health, breathing in wildfire smoke can also weaken the immune system, which could make people more susceptible to the coronavirus if they're exposed.
While it may be hard to tell the difference between a cough related to smoke and one due to COVID-19, it's worth calling a health care provider if someone is experiencing severe symptoms like wheezing or shortness of breath.
"If you have a fever, achiness, or suddenly can't smell the wildfire smoke anymore when everyone else still can, call your health care provider to ask for a COVID-19 test," the Department of Health said.
The Department of Health also offered these tips to get homes ready to keep smoke out and increase indoor air quality:
- Improve filtration and create a clean air room in your home. If you create a homemade box fan filter, never leave it unattended. Left alone, it is a fire hazard.
- When the air quality is poor, don't add to indoor air pollution by burning candles or incense or smoking inside.
- Close windows and doors when it's smokey outside but open windows and let in fresh air when there's better air quality outside.
- Wear your cloth face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19, but don't think it is protecting you from the smoke. It keeps droplets from spreading, but lets dangerous microscopic smoke particles right in.
- If you live in an area where you might have to evacuate because of fire, as you prepare your emergency kits, be sure to add cloth face coverings and hand sanitizer to your bag.
