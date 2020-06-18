TUMWATER, Wash. - Washington state is reporting the first coronavirus-related death of an incarcerated individual.
According to the Washington State Department of Corrections, 63-year-old Victor Bueno, had been taken to a local medical center on May 31 for COVID-19 treatment, where he remained until his death on Wednesday, June 17.
Bueno was most recently admitted to the state's correctional system on September 28, 2017 for a protection order violation out of Kitsap County. His estimated release date had been September 19, 2020. He had been housed in long-term minimum custody at the Medium Security Complex of the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell.
"The Department of Corrections is saddened by this loss," Corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair said. "The health and safety of the incarcerated individuals, the community and our staff remains our top priority."
The Coyote Ridge complex was placed on restricted movement to further contain the virus' spread back on June 11. On June 17, the facility announced plans to test all staff within the facility and incarcerated individuals housed at the Medium Security Complex.
The facility currently has:
- 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff, including four in Correctional Worker Core training and 91 confirmed cases among its incarcerated population as of June 18.
- 17 people in isolation, meaning the people have symptoms and are separated from healthy people as of June 17
- 1,784 individuals in quarantine as of June 17, meaning they were exposed but don't have symptoms and are separated form healthy people.
