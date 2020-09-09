OREGON - Wildfires continue to scorch acres of land in Southwest Oregon. Aerial video from overnight shows flames from the Beachie Creek Fire. The Beachie Creek fire is one of several wildfires across the state and has combined with other brush fires to create the Santiam Fire that's burned more than 200,000 acres.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to mobilize resources to assist firefighters.
