WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - United Way of Whitman County is helping coordinate donations for those impacted by wildfires. Volunteers ask those those wanting to donate to focus on essential items like deodorant, toiletries, plain t-shirts, underwear, batteries, flashlights, garbage cans and bags. They're also asking for small dollar food and gas gift cards (between $25-50).
Permanent housing will also continue to be needed as recovery efforts continue.
For those wanting to donate to help, click here to go to a fire relief fund. You can also send donations to United Way of Whitman County PO Box 426, Pullman Wa 99163.
You can donate essential items to any of the following donation sites in Rosalia:
- Gifted Granny's Gift Shop
- Rosalia Community Center
- Rosalia Harvest Assembly Church
- Rosalia Baptist Church
The collection site in Malden is at the Malden Community Church. The Colfax donation site is 217 North Main Street in Colfax and is open from 5-10 p.m.
