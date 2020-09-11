WILBUR, Wash. - It's disaster after disaster. First the pandemic, then the Wilbur-Creston School District was face-to-face with one of the largest wildfires in the Inland Northwest, the Whitney Fire.
"We are just kinda rolling with it, it is what it is, we are just making the best of it," said Glenn Arland, Creston Elementary and Wilbur-Creston Middle School Principal.
One of the challenges they are rolling with, how to do online school with no power.
Wilbur-Creston is on a hybrid schedule, so without power, some students were not able to log into their online schooling.
Arland said if families are left without WiFi or power, the school does have free WiFi in their parking lot, called their 'homework hub.'
"We have had some families in our parking lots using the WiFi to download lessons or submitting homework," Arland said.
While the power was out, one Creston family made town hall their classroom.
"We didn't have power for a few days, and we just got our phone lines back, so we have had them coming to town hall to their schooling," said Kathleen Strozyk, mother of five.
The principal said through all the challenges, he is proud of his students and hopes school can be a safe place for them.
"Kids are resilient," said Arland. "If this a little bit of normalcy for them, it's good."
