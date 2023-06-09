OKANOGAN, Wash. - Wind gusts on Thursday caused serious damage across the region, including in Central Washington after an airport hangar was flipped across the road and into a powerline—with a single-engine plane inside. The arcing lines then sparked a brush fire, closing SR-97.
According to Shawn Goggins at Source One News, the incident began around 8 p.m. as the storm system battered the area. The National Weather Service confirmed wind gusts reached speeds of at least 48 miles per hour, though they may have climbed higher.
The fire is believed to have reached between 25 and 30 acres in size before it was extinguished. Power was out for parts of the county, and the highway was closed while crews worked to extinguish it. Goggins said the hangar and plane were destroyed.
Around 50 miles south, Lake Chelan Airport also experienced a fire, with multiple districts responding. SR 97A closed briefly while crews were on scene, and a Level 3 evacuation ("Get Ready") notice was issued to nearby residents. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it could spread too far, and Chelan County Emergency Management confirmed crews monitored it overnight to ensure it was fully extinguished.
Both roadways is fully reopened.