CHENEY, Wash. — The West Hallett Fire is estimated to have burned around 155 acres and is still at 0% contained but is controlled according to crews on scene.
The fire was reported at 1:37 p.m. on July 31. It is located two miles West of Highway 195 north of the Cheney Spokane Road.
Currently there are 200 line and support personnel assigned to the fire. The fire is burning along the north side of the Cheney Spokane Road along the Burlington Northern Railroad Tracks.
Evacuations are still set in place for the surrounding areas. If you need to evacuate, The American Red Cross opened a shelter Monday afternoon at Cheney High School.
Today, firefighters continue to build on the successes of their initial attack resources and make progress toward containment. Air resources will continue to assist firefighters on the ground as they are available an needed.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.