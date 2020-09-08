ROSALIA, Wash. - The Rosalia Lions Club is collecting donations for people impacted by the Babbs Road Fire, which devastated the town of Malden on Labor Day.
According to the organization, monetary donations can be made at any First Interstate Bank toward the Rosalia Lions Club fire relief fund. Donations can also be made to the following address: Rosalia Lions Club, fire fund PO Box 364, Rosalia Wa 99170.
Clothing and household goods are being collected at various churches in Rosalia.
The Rosalia Lions Club has also posted the following resources for people affected by the blaze:
Lion's Club
- Food and toiletries - Contact Monique Newman at (208)640-6162
Gifted Grannies
- Clothing - Open Wednesday, September 9 - Saturday, September 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Contact Ida Claussen at (509)523-3066 or (509)290-2896
Rosalia Churches
- Baptist Church
- Open 24/7, provide food and clothing. Lunch served daily from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Contact Deanna Noel at 1-828-844-4834
- Harvest Assembly
- Contact Pat Atchleon at 523-4611
- Rosalia Community Church
- Contact Leslie Gunnels at 523-6502
Counseling Services Available
- Contact Jenna Sohu at (509)523-2061 ext. 3164
