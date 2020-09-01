AHSAHKA, Idaho - Crews are continuing to battle an Idaho wildfire that has burned at least two homes.
The Whitetail Loop Fire has reportedly burned 500 acres near the town of Orofino after being reporting at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30.
Colder temperatures and rain Monday night helped aid fire suppression efforts and crews were able to make substantial gains lining the fire perimeter.
The following roads remain closed for firefighter and public safety: Whitetail Loop, Old Ahsahka Grade, Turkey Run, and Summit View.
All residents who have been evacuated will remain so until contacted by the Clearwater County Sheriff.
