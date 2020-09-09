As the Whitney Fire continues to burn in Lincoln County, evacuees are thankful to be somewhere safe.
Ronald Smith and his family saw smoke, then immediately grabbed the essentials and left in their camper within twenty minutes and they found out, it was just in time.
As they left their home north of Davenport in Lincoln County, they were surrounded by flames on the road.
"Fear set in, I was scared, I have my family there and my girls, I was fearful for my family more than anything else," said Smith.
They are now staying at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in their camper with six other families that were evacuated.
They are thankful that they are safe, and for their community:
"Davenport is a really great community, these folks here opened their arms, put us up for no charge, brought us pizza, I wouldn't trade my small town for anything," said Smith.
But, the best thing of all, their home is still standing.
Smith said to anyone that may ever have a fire near their home to, "get out, it's not worth your life, those possessions that you have can be replaced," said Smith.
