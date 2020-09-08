Update, Sept. 8, 7:26 p.m.:
DAVENPORT, Wash. - The Whitney Road Fire burning near Davenport has now grown to 100,000 acres in size.
The Department of Natural Resources announced the new total on Tuesday, September 8.
Previous Coverage:
DAVENPORT, Wash. - The Whitney Road Fire has now grown to at least 70,000 acres in size.
Crews remain at the scene on Tuesday, September 8, along with two fire bosses and a type one helicopter.
Crews are taking stock of conditions along the fire line, but said they are making much better progress Tuesday.
According to the Davenport School District, the plan is for school to resume on Wednesday, September 9.
