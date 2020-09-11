UPDATE: SEPT. 11 AT 5:30 P.M.
DAVENPORT, Wash. - The Whitney Road Fire burning near the town of Davenport has reached 123,000 acres and remains 20% contained.
According to the Northwest Incident Management Team, on Friday, Sept. 11, firefighters focused efforts on reinforcing the north and south firelines with continued dozer work and mopping up hotspots.
Lincoln County Sherriff’s Department and Fire Team managers are assessing evacuation areas to determine where and when it is safe to return. It is a priority to allow homeowners to return to their properties.
UPDATE: SEPT. 10 AT 5:45 P.M.
DAVENPORT, Wash. - The Whitney Road Fire continues to burn and is now estimated at 122,000 acres.
As of Thursday, Sept. 10, the fire is 20 percent contained. Community members are doing everything they can to help put out this fire.
Creston mother of five, Kathleen Strozyk, along side her 19-year-old son have been fighting the fire since the beginning.
When the Whitney Road Fire first broke out, Strozyk and her son got the fire call. Her son went but she stayed behind.
"I chose to stay back because we have five kids and we have other responsibilities," said Strozyk, "But, that worked out good because with big fires you need relief, and you don't have much relief with a small amount of people in town."
As the fire continued to grow, Strozyk went to go help fight it, meeting up with her on en-route.
"Everything to the south is on fire, you're driving through the fire to get to your son, so I was a little nervous," said Strozyk.
Strozyk did nothing but work for 36 hours straight between her day job at the city doing maintenance and fire fighting.
As for her 19-year-old son, Strozyk said he was fighting the fire for 52 hours before coming home to rest.
"There is not a lot of relief so you do what you have to," said Strozyk.
UPDATE: SEPT. 10 AT 12 P.M.
The Whitney Road Fire located in Lincoln County, near Davenport, is now burning 122,000 acres. As of Thursday, the fire is 20% contained and 50% lined.
UPDATE: SEPT. 9 AT 5:30 P.M.
The Whitney Road Fire Incident Management Team said the Whitney Road Fire was caused by a power line.
The fire is now five percent contained and burning 100,000 acres.
Evacuations are still in place. Areas in evacuation levels are being notified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
UPDATE: SEPT. 9 AT 11 A.M.
UPDATED LEVEL 1 EVACUATIONS:
- Apache Pass, Bergau Road
- Lamp Road, Hanes, Coffee Pot and Huddle Corner
LEVEL 1 EVACUATIONS:
- Schuster and Blentz Road Area
- Hawk Creek Road
LEVEL 2 EVACUATIONS:
- Hawk Creek Ranch Estates
LEVEL 3 EVACUATIONS:
- Hawk Creek Ranch Road
- North of Coffee Pot Road and West of Highline Road
- Schmierer and Zagelow
- South Telford Road South of Telford Rest area
- Current Road Closures in Place
- Davenport: Hawk Creek Road, Cottonwood Creek Road, Gunning Road, South Telford Road, Whitaker Lake Road, Seven Springs Dairy Road
- Wilbur: Swanson Lake from Watson-Grant, Schuster from Blenz to Swanson, School House to Swanson, North Telford
Officials said people living in these areas will only be allowed in and out to take care of pets or check on property. Residents are encouraged to check in with firefighters or law enforcement before entering to make sure it's safe and so they're aware people are in the area.
If you are not a resident of the area, officials say to stay away.
UPDATE: SEPT. 8 AT 7:25 P.M.
The Whitney Road Fire burning near Davenport has now grown to 100,000 acres in size.
The Department of Natural Resources announced the new total on Tuesday, September 8.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Whitney Road Fire has now grown to at least 70,000 acres in size.
Crews remain at the scene on Tuesday, September 8, along with two fire bosses and a type one helicopter.
Crews are taking stock of conditions along the fire line, but said they are making much better progress Tuesday.
According to the Davenport School District, the plan is for school to resume on Wednesday, September 9.
