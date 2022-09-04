MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) shared the Prospect Fire, burning northeast of Moscow, had grown to 75-100 acres by Sunday morning.
The fire was initially estimated to be 10-20 acres at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3. The fire is expected to remain extremely active throughout the day and it is burning in dense debris left over from logging operation.
About 100 people are assigned to the fire and a Type 3 Incident Management Team over command of the response to the fire Sept. 5 at 6 a.m.
Aircraft are on the scene and will continue to be used to support operations. The weather is going to be hot and dry with a high in the mid-80s.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.