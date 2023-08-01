SPOKANE, Wash – During wildfire season, we often only think about evacuations or the physical harm we can see but what about the risks you can't see?
Dr. Frank Velázquez from the Spokane Regional Health District says it's essential to be informed about the region's quality, especially during fire season.
"I will say that if the air quality is not good and even if you're not seeing smoke, be mindful of that because those little particles are still there and can still do your harm," says Dr. Frank Velázquez.
He added that poor air quality could have serious health implications, "we worry about those tiny particles is because they're not going to stay up in the upper respiratory system. They actually are going to go all the way deeper into your lungs, and that's where the air exchange is happening."
If you're curious as to how you know if there is good air quality or not, Lisa Woodard from the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency says their air quality index is the place to go. Their scale reports air quality conditions ranging from zero, meaning good, to 500, meaning hazardous.
Woodard added that although air quality has not been a high risk this season, it doesn't mean this can't change quickly, "We've got several weeks in front of us with the potential of having more severe smoke impacts." Which is why she also says air purifiers are so important.