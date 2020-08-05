Update 8/5 1:44 P.M.
Firefighters say the fires has burning 17.5 acres. Crews have been able to get a line around it and don't expect it get any bigger.
Previous Coverage -
CHENEY, Wash - Firefighters from Spokane County Fire District 8 are working to put out a fire burning west of Cheney.
The fire, made up of little hot spots, is currently burning on the south side of State Route 904. The fire is close to homes, but it's not clear if any homes have been damaged or if evacuations have been ordered.
At least two airplanes have been called in to help support fire crews on the ground.
There is currently no road closures, and no word on how big the fire is.
