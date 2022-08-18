CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The White River and Irving Peak fires, which sparked on Aug. 12 from lightning strikes, have grown to affect nearly 950 acres, prompting continued evacuation orders and closure of the area. The fires are only 1% contained.
Chelan County Emergency Management (CCEM) provided updates on the fires, which are now being handled by the same Type 2 Incident Management Team, says the two fires have burned 943 acres in total, 15 miles northwest of Plain, Washington. The fire on Irving Peak began in an area inaccessible to fire crews, and both wildfires are fed by heavy dead fuel and timber, as well as avalanche chutes filled with brush and grass.
On Wednesday and Thursday, red flag conditions with very hot, dry weather persisting, creating conditions for fire spread.
Evacuation orders were issued on Aug. 13 and remain in place:
- Level 3: Sears Creek Road
- Level 2: White River Road above Little Wenatchee Road
- Level 1: Little Wenatchee Road
You can find the current evacuation map HERE.
In addition to evacuations, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Service (NFS) has closed parts of the forest in the White River area. For specific roads, trails, and campground closures, you can check the closure order HERE.
At this time, the NFS recommends the public avoids recreating in the Little Wenatchee and White River Road areas.
CCEM encourages residents in the area to be well-prepared well ahead of natural disasters and has provided an Evacuation Guide to help. They've also created an Evacuation Checklist to keep on hand, just in case!