RITZVILLE, Wash. - Two wildfires sparked Monday afternoon, spreading quickly due to the dry heat and wind. Both fires are now fully contained, with crews focusing on mopping up and monitoring hotspots throughout Tuesday.
The Snider Road Fire, which sparked Monday afternoon near Fishtrap, began in Lincoln County and spread into Spokane County around 2 p.m. Multiple fire districts, including Washington State DNR, worked to line and extinguish the fire. Level 3 evacuations were issued for nearby residents as a precaution.
At around 9 p.m., the fire was fully contained and evacuations lowered to Level 1 (Get Ready!), with crews remaining on scene overnight and throughout Tuesday to mop up the fire and extinguish any flare-ups.
In addition to the Snider Road Fire, a wildfire ignited outside of Ritzville on Monday. Windy conditions contributed to a rapid spread, with fire jumping I-90 and catching on the opposite side of the freeway. Level 3 evacuations were ordered as the fire quickly approached the town and destroyed two structures.
A second alarm was called for more resources, and firefighters from multiple districts were able to stop the fire's advance and line the perimeter before it reached Ritzville. According to DNR, the two structures destroyed were an abandoned barn and house. No occupied structures were lost, and no injuries reported. The roadway shut down briefly while crews worked the fire and the smoke was heaviest, but reopened soon after.
Evacuations near Ritzville were also lowered to Level 1, and firefighters will remain on scene through Tuesday to monitor the fire.
While Monday's Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service expired, weather conditions are forecasted to remain dry and grow hotter over the next week. Remember to heed any burn restrictions in your area, check your vehicle to make sure no chains or loose parts are dragging, do not throw matches or cigarette butts out the window, and keep a close eye on any barbecues or other outdoor sources of heat!