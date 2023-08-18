Weather Alert

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima Colville Confederated Tribes Kalispel Indian Community Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Spokane Tribe An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Adams, Asotin, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Grant, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, and Whitman Counties through 10 a.m. Monday August 21 due to wildfire smoke from local and Canadian fires. Particulate matter (PM2.5) is Unhealthy in many areas, which will continue into the weekend. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should take steps to reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. Stay cool and hydrated in the excessive heat. Burning restrictions are in effect.