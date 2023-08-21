ELK, Wash. — As the Oregon Road Fire continues to burn, families impacted are trying to come to terms with the chaos and devastation. Most recent stats show it’s burned more than 10,000 acres and taken out approximately 80 structures.
That includes the home of Linda and Leon Albert along East Frideger Road. Son Jason and his two children resided there as well. Family members described the terror in getting everyone to safely.
“(They live in one of) the first few houses close to the origination point,” Jason said. “Her grandson noticed smoke in the trees…yelled out ‘fire,’ and then the other family members in the house helped get her and the three dogs out. Flames were on both sides of the driveway. (We) could hardly see through the smoke.”
Daughter Shawna Danner says they are doing whatever they can to keep their mom strong through so much loss and heartache. The family is staying with her for the time being. They say it’s been so much sudden, painful change.
“Physically, hurting mostly due to evacuating but also adapting to new living arrangements which has brought new challenges,” Jason said. “Mentally she is trying to stay strong for everyone but sad because of all the family history that was lost.”
Shawna says Linda and Leon have been married for 38 years. The family tells our ‘Help Me Hayley,” the home they loved so much has been reduced to ash.
“There is nothing left of their home or shop,” they said.
Friends reached out to ‘Help Me Hayley’ about Linda in particular. The 65-year-old is in a wheelchair and much of the equipment she is dependent on has been destroyed.
“My mom is in need of a Hoyer Lift and sling so she can transfer to chair and bed,” Jason said. “She is in need (of) a charger of her electric chair.”
They are hopeful anyone out there who can help replace these critical items will find it in their hearts to do so. They say every passing day without them is extremely difficult and heartbreaking.
Even in their time of loss, Linda and her family continue to have their minds focused on others.
“We just want the community to continue helping each other to stay safe as there are so many in need,” he said. “Elk has a close community, and they are working hard out there with the fire department to save homes and animals. We love the Elk community.”
Linda is in need of a new charger for her electric chair, a Hoyer Lift and a sling to help with transfer. If you can help, email Hayley and she will connect you with Shawna or Jason.