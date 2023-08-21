Weather Alert

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology Colville Confederated Tribes Environmental Protection Agency Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency The current Air Quality Alert for Central and Eastern Washington is being extended through noon Wednesday August 23rd due to current and expected smoke impacts. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is unhealthy, everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. When air quality is very unhealthy or hazardous, everyone should reduce exposure. Stay indoors and filter indoor air to keep it cleaner. Go elsewhere for cleaner air, if needed. Burning restrictions are in effect.