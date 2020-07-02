SPOKANE, Wash. - Over the past few months, people have been reminded to use hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol. If you choose to celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks this weekend, remember: Alcohol is highly flammable.
Fire departments are telling people to not use hand sanitizer when lighting fireworks.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 57% of firework injuries were burns. On average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries around the Fourth of July.
