SPOKANE - There is a peaceful protest scheduled for Saturday night in Downtown Spokane.
It's called the First Amendment Free Rally and will be taking place at the Red Wagon at 5 p.m.
This is a statement on their Facebook post:
"This is a peaceful protest, through freedom of speech, spoken word, rap, dancing, and more. Invite your friends, and let’s learn how we can change our community and hold our elected officials accountable. Let’s have a good time through this bad one. We can only do this together!"
