The first day of summer today isn't feeling like it. Temperatures are still cool, in the mid 60's and we're watching for scattered showers across the Inland Northwest. Thunderstorms will also not be ruled out today. That combined with the temperatures is making for a good indoor activity kind of day! We always say when thunder roars head indoors.
Pushing ahead to tomorrow temperatures are expected to jump about five to ten degrees. We will start the day dry before more showers move in. Unless the system shifts it looks like those showers will primarily impact areas North and East of Spokane. Sunday is looking partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 70's.