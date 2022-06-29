SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - "While it's not illegal to drink and boat, it's certainly unsafe and if you're impaired and over that legal limit you can get arrested," said Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Pendell, who is a member of the Marine Enforcement Unit.
Folks are going to be out enjoying this holiday weekend on our gorgeous rivers and lakes, but there are some risks out there.
"With the water rescue side of our business, we've responded to about 25 of those incidents already in 2022," Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.
Schaeffer has seen firsthand how dangerous high river levels and strong currents can be, but he says water rescues this year have been exceptionally high.
"It's almost double what we've had in years past," he said.
And as folks flock to rivers and lakes this July 4th weekend, it's a perfect time to get prepared.
"Every situation can probably be safe with some factors," Schaeffer said.
Things like:
- A life jacket with a whistle
- Proper footwear
- A dry bag for your phone, snacks, clothes, first aid kit, a flashlight and sunscreen
- Water
"Make sure you're swimming or teaming up with a buddy or that somebody home knows where you're at," Schaeffer said.
Diolanda Caballero with the Coast Guard of the 13th district covering Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana said their crews will be out on lakes like Couer d'Alene all weekend watching for a different kind of unsafe water practice: Drinking while boating.
In fact, she said 14% of deaths on the water last year were attributed to alcohol.
"We are participating in Operation Dry Water, which is an initiative and a campaign that we do every single year," Caballero said. "What we've seen is that alcohol still continues to be the contributing factor as to a lot of these boating accidents. Last year it contributed to over 100 fatal deaths."
Pendell, who's been with the Spokane County Sheriff's Marine Enforcement Unit for over 20 years, said alcohol contributes to a lot more than just boating accidents.
"Not just to boating accidents but to swim drowning-related fatalities too. Our emergency operations team has already recovered several bodies out of the river this year. None of them were wearing lifejackets," Caballero said.
Their hope is to have no deaths. So to help them, be safe, be prepared, and don't drink and boat!
"We want everyone to have fun, but we want them to be safe and make sure that they can return safely back home," Caballero said.
Crews will be on the water region-wide all weekend.
If you're in trouble and have to call 911, it's important to be specific by using terms like "river-right or river-left" and citing landmarks like bridges or visible structures.
All of that will help first responders get to you as fast as possible.