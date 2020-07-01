SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is restricting campfires and other activities on other department-managed lands in Eastern Washington starting Wednesday. WDFW says this is to help reduce the risk of fire on state wildlife and water access areas.
"Observing fire restrictions and exercising common sense will go a long way toward preserving public recreation lands, wildlife habitat, public health, and safety for local communities," WDFW Lands Division Manager Cynthia Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson also said the threat of wildfires and smoke is even greater this year with the compromised health of those who have COIVD-19. With the pandemic, firefighters are also at a greater risk when responding to human-caused wildfires, she said.
A temporary restriction on firearm use also begins Wednesday on WDFW managed lands in Eastern Washington. Target shooting and other gun use will be prohibited, but legal hunting will still be permitted.
What the emergency order restricts east of the Cascade Mountains:
- Fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle.
- The discharge of firearms for target-shooting or other purposes by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting.
- Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.
- Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads; and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.
Restrictions will remain in place until the risk of wildfire decreases. Any changes to these restrictions will be posted here.
