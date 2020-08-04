SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered all city facility flags remain lowered at half-staff. This coincides with Gov. Jay Inslee's directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities remain lowered on Aug. 4 in remembrance of Bothell Police Officer Jonathan Shoop.
On July 13, officer Shoop was fatally shot following a car chase that started when officers attempted to pull over a driver who refused to stop.
Mayor Woodward encourages anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to lower their flags to honor officer Shoop's memory.
