Flags in Spokane will be lowered for late firefighter on Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Flags at all Spokane facilities will be lowered on Monday, Aug. 3 in memory of retired Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighter Ed Foster.
“We are deeply saddened by the death of Firefighter Ed Foster,” Woodward said. “We will remember him for his dedication to the Spokane community, his sense of humor and kindness. We send our deepest condolences to Firefighter Foster’s fiancé, family, friends and colleagues at SFD.”
According to the City of Spokane, Foster joined SFD in 1993 and dedicated his life to serving Spokane citizens. Prior to retiring on June 25, he was assigned to Fire Station 17.
When he was leaving his final shift, he left with a message to his colleagues: "Time flies. Please remember to be kind and do the right thing."
Just one month after retiring, on June 26 Foster died unexpectedly due to complications from a cardiac event. In light of the circumstances involving Foster's passing, his death is considered line-of-duty.
