Police in Pennsylvania have released surveillance video showing a large group of teens vandalizing and robbing a Walgreens store.
It happened around 10pm on July 4th at a store in Philadelphia.
Police say approximately 60 young men and women ran into the Walgreens, knocked items from shelves, and then stole merchandise.
The video, released Tuesday, also shows some members of the group throwing items at store employees who tired to stop them.
Police say they released the video hoping someone will recognize some of those in the video.