"The one thing that's so refreshing about him is he's the same person all the time," Flint Minshew, father of former WSU Quarterback Gardner Minshew, said of Coach Mike Leach on Tuesday. "He treated everybody the same...Everyone knows how smart he was and how quirky he was but let me tell you, genuinely he was a very good person who cared for other people. And that's one thing, as a father I'll always appreciate, how he treated and still to this day, treated my son. We'll never be able to repay that and we'll always honor that."
Flint Minshew had a special relationship with Coach Leach, who recruited his son to play quarterback for the Cougars. And the recruitment pitch was pretty simple Flint recalled.
"He (Leach) called him and said, 'You can hold a clipboard at Alabama or you can come up here and lead the country in passing."
For Gardner, a recruitment pitch wasn't really even necessary.
"It was always a dream to play for him (Coach Leach) even when he was with Texas Tech," Flint said. "We'll always owe him a debt of gratitude because Gardner wasn't highly recruited, had no Division I offers out of high school, played junior college, went to East Carolina and when Coach Leach called and offered he immediately committed on the spot before we ever took a trip up to Pullman."
"And Gardner had to go earn it. He didn't just handed to him and boy, let me tell you, that was a match. I think they both appreciated each other more than any of us will ever know."
It was a match made in Heaven. Two unique, genuine personalities coming together to make something special happen in Pullman, if only for a brief moment in time.
"He allowed Gardner to be who he was, too. He didn't try to make people who they weren't," Flint said. "That's very empowering. A lot of coaches ego's would not let Gardner be the kind of character he is. And that's who he (Coach Leach) is, too. Mike never tried to stymie that, he encouraged it."
Their friendship speaks for itself as to what they accomplished together on the field, but off the field, like true pirates, they were thick as thieves.
"I can't imagine some of the conversations they would have with each other," Flint said. "When Gardner got to Washington State there was some app that some of the players had and they would pull this trick on Gardner and Coach Leach... and it would make it seem like the other person was calling you and so both of their phones would ring at the same time and they would both answer and neither one called the other one but they would end up talking for an hour or two."
Flint has talked with his son since the news of Coach Leach passing broke and said Gardner is obviously very upset.
"It's very rare, even just with normal people that you have someone that genuine," Flint said. "I was talking to Gardner and I said they only to honor him is to every time someone ask you about him you tell about who he was and what he did for you and how you act and carry yourself and you just try to reflect those things that he instilled in you and allowed you to be."
Of course, the stories and anecdotes around Coach Leach are notorious and well-documented. I asked Flint if there were any in particular he'd like to share about Coach Leach.
"You know, I probably got to filter a few of those," Flint said smiling before telling a (PG-rated) story about his and his son's trip with Coach Leach to the ESPN awards. "We were out late the night before in Atlanta, having a really good time, and we go to the airport the next morning to fly to Baltimore and Coach Leach disappears and Pat Chun and Bill Stevens are with us and of course they're freaking out and none of us had hardly been to bed or anything and we're on the verge of maybe missing our flight and come to find out, Coach Leach found a Popeye's open in the airport and stopped and got Popeye's at 6 in the morning before we flew to Baltimore. Obviously he didn't see the problem. He didn't see what the big deal was there in plenty of time."
"He, in 61 years, lived more than a lot of people would in 120 years," Flint said he told his son Tuesday morning. "He enjoyed people, he didn't live by a watch on his wrist, he enjoyed life every day and I'm so glad he got to coach."