Cool and wet weather continues today with periods of rain and thunderstorms. A number of locations have received between ½ to 1 inch of rain over the last few days. The Inland Northwest is still on the cool and unstable side of the jet stream and today's showers will add enough precipitation for the National Weather Service to post Flood Watches for much of our area.
Today's showers could generate localized ponding on roadways, Minor mud flows near burn scars and farm fields, and small hail and lightning. Today's high temperatures will only make it into the low and mid 60's. A few thunder storms are still possible on Monday, then we begin to dry out and warm back up into the seventies this coming week.