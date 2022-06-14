On Tuesday the National Weather Service released the official 72 hour rainfall reports, and as you might imagine, the numbers were impressive! 1.42" of rain in Spokane since Sunday night! Normally we see only 1.17" for the entire month of June.
And while it's great for our ongoing drought, our rivers, and all of us could use a break.
We get that break on Wednesday as high pressure builds in, we will even be lucky enough to see some sunshine.
Dry weather sticks around through Friday before our next round of rain and thunderstorms arrives Friday night.
That dry stretch should allow our flooding rivers to recede and give us all a chance to get outside and actually enjoy it!
For the full list of 72 hour rainfall reports across our region from the National Weather Service, click here!
-Blake