Floods in Spain flip cars and leave six dead

Two consecutive days of torrential rain caused flooding and severe damage in Orihuela in southeastern Spain, and the extent of the damage was visible Saturday.
At a car dealership, many dented cars had been overturned and were piled on top of each other after the floods.
A fire truck had also been overturned.
The overflowing of 'River Segura' cut the city off from the surrounding areas during the floods.
This caused difficulties for those leaving or entering the region, according to local police.
The total flood death toll is six.
Spanish acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez visited the city by helicopter today and expressed his sympathies for the families of the victims.
He said the government would ensure that on a physical level, residents would recover what they had lost.